Rithik's ton revives Alwarpet to respectable total

CHENNAI: Day two of the semi-final saw the Jolly Rovers score 380 runs on the board, with batters doing most of the talking. Baba Indrajith, Dhruv Shorey, and Ajitesh made half-centuries, with Gurjapneet Singh picking up another wicket on day two to finish on four for 91.

Elsewhere, at SSN College Ground, Rithik Easwaran scored his second century of the season to steer Alwarpet to 202 runs on the board. KTA Madhava Prasad scored a half-century and remained unbeaten as the semi-final heads into day three.

Brief Scores: SF: Jolly Rovers 380 in 119.2 overs (G Ajitesh 52, Dhruv Shorey 68, B Indrajith 57, Gurjapneet Singh 4/91) vs Vijay 137/3 in 58 overs (N Jagadeesan 42, B Sachin 61 batting); UFCC (T Nagar) 143 and 163/4 in 38 overs (M Abhinav 43, KTA Madhava Prasad 55 batting) vs Alwarpet 202 in 71.2 overs (S Rithik Easwaran 104, M Mohammed 3/38, S Adithya Geethan 3/40)