Rising stars like India’s Atiqa Mir redefining future of motorsport: world body FIA

Atiqa, the first Indian to be backed by the F1 Academy, is currently giving the more experienced drivers a run for their money in the age 12-14 category across karting series in Europe. Her ultimate goal is to reach F1, where no female has raced since 1992.

“Rising stars such as Atiqa Mir are redefining the future of motor sport and her recent success shows how bright the future is for our sport,” FIA, the world body for four-wheel motorsports, said in a post on social media on Thursday.

“With incredible support from her FIA Member Club, the Western India Automobile Association, Atiqa has already represented her country at the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup and has now started competing in international FIA Karting competitions on her journey to professional racing. Well done Atiqa and we look forward to following your continued success,” the FIA added.