Rishith Aadhavan stars in Sri Vaishnavi CC win

CHENNAI: Ebenezer CA earned a five-wicket win over IEC RC in the second division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

Set to chase 166 in 30 overs, Ebenezer CA got there in 24.4 overs with S Mohan Raj top-scoring with 46. In a third division match, leg-spinner AS Rishith Aadhavan scalped six for 23 to bowl his team Sri Vaishnavi CC to a seven-wicket win over Stag CC. After restricting Stag to 136 in 28.2 overs, Sri Vaishnavi chased it down in 24.5 overs with D Ganesh (69 not out) and S Prem Kumar (54) slamming half-centuries.

Brief scores: II Division: IEC RC 165/9 in 30 overs (N Lokeshwaran 69, S Parvesh Gautam 35) lost to Ebenezer CA 166/5 in 24.4 overs (R Krishna Sai 30, S Mohan Raj 46, K Kanibalan 29, V Parthiban 3/34)

III Division: Stag CC 136 in 28.2 overs (M Vignesh 44, VV Manjunath 42, AS Rishith Aadhavan 6/23) lost to Sri Vaishnavi CC 139/3 in 24.5 overs (D Ganesh 69*, S Prem Kumar 54)