Rishi powers SRIHER RC to win over Ambattur CC

CHENNAI: Off-spinner S Rishi Silora (5/22) scalped five wickets and powered SRIHER RC to a three-wicket victory over Ambattur CC in a low-scoring TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 First Division Zone B match. Leg-spinner R Sathish Kumar (6/23) bagged six wickets in the second essay, but it was not enough.

BRIEF SCORES:

First Division: Zone B: Ambattur CC 79 in 38.3 overs (S Rishi Silora 5/22, D Praveen Kumar 3/16) lost to SRIHER RC 80/7 in 26.1 overs (R Sathish Kumar 6/23).

Second Division: Zone B: Classic CC 203/5 in 30 overs (J Nilesh 26, T Kapil 26, G Naveen Kumar 99*, B Sivaramakrishnan 3/28) lost to Ebenezer CA 204/5 in 26.3 overs (K Kanibalan 75*, R Krishna Sai 33, K Kumaresan 30, MN Karthick 27)