Rishabh's form is fantastic, let a few IPL matches go: Ganguly on cricketer's T20 WC selection

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket and former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly lauded skipper Rishabh Pant for his brilliant 51-run innings against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), stating that the wicketkeeper-batter will cherish it for a lifetime.

Pant's explosive knock, comprising 51 runs off 32 balls at a strike rate of 159.38, played a pivotal role in Delhi Capitals' victory.

Ganguly expressed his admiration for Pant's performance, emphasizing its significance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. In a post on his official social media account, Ganguly commended Pant's innings against the formidable CSK side: "Well played Rishabh Pant

you will remember this innings for a lifetime... You have played many brilliant ones and will play even better ones but this story will remain with you always," wrote Ganguly.

In the match, former CSK skipper MS Dhoni's late onslaught could not salvage the game for his team, as the DC bowlers put up an exceptional performance while defending their total of 192. Khaleel Ahmed set the tone for DC by dismissing CSK's opening pair early in the innings.

Despite Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell's efforts to revive CSK's innings with a 68-run partnership, Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar's breakthroughs ensured Delhi Capitals clinched their first win of the season.