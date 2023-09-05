Rishabh scores double-century against TNCA XI

CHENNAI: The semifinals of the Buchi Babu tournament happening at Dindigul witnessed Madhya Pradesh restricted to 536 in 177 overs with Sumit Kushwah scoring 111 runs and Rishabh Chouhan scoring a double century, an innings that lasted for little over ten hours.

TNCA XI registered 212 runs with Washington Sundar batting at 83 runs and Badrinath scoring a solid 65.

Elsewhere in semifinal one being played at Salem, Delhi was restricted to 80 runs on the board with Ajay Mandal picking up five wickets for Chhattisgarh.In the second innings Chhattisgarh scored 121 for the fall of five wickets with Rishabh Tiwari scoring 48 runs.