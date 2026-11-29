Having already faced 38 deliveries for his 23, which included a six over long-on off Jacob Duffy, Pant needed to stand up and be counted on a track where India required their best overseas Test batter to show responsibility.

Instead, Pant suddenly charged down the track against Duffy without accounting for the considerably greater bounce at Hagley Oval compared to the Basin Reserve. The resultant tennis-ball slap ballooned into the air, and Jamieson had ample time to settle under it before completing the catch.

India huffed and puffed to 116 for six, trailing by 240 runs after New Zealand had made 356 in their first innings.

"My point is, Rishabh Pant's decision-making is horrible. He plays shots because he wants to. He plays shots because he is under pressure. What could be the reason for this shot?