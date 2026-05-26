Rise of Champions Arsenal, Villains and United; Guardiola’s last act; and more

Like always, this season too has seen so many twists and turns. Ask Tottenham Hotspur fans for instance, who will tell you that it is the ‘worst and best’ feeling ever. The Spurs were on a roller-coaster ride up until the final moment when they sealed a 1-0 win over Everton that confirmed their stay in the Premier League.

West Ham, where usually the Hammers blow bubbles, was blown to smithereens this season, getting relegated for the first time in 15 years despite winning 3-0 on the final day.

It even led to former Hammers’ man Declan Rice expressing his disappointment. The Wolves was more like sheep this season, with just 20 points, and now will be a right time to regain their lost identity.