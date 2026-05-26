Rise of Champions Arsenal, Villains and United; Guardiola’s last act; and more

Arsenal has broken its jinx, winning its first Premier League trophy in 22 years, under Mikel Arteta. But that’s the most obvious of Premier League updates, isn’t it?
Like always, this season too has seen so many twists and turns. Ask Tottenham Hotspur fans for instance, who will tell you that it is the ‘worst and best’ feeling ever. The Spurs were on a roller-coaster ride up until the final moment when they sealed a 1-0 win over Everton that confirmed their stay in the Premier League.
West Ham, where usually the Hammers blow bubbles, was blown to smithereens this season, getting relegated for the first time in 15 years despite winning 3-0 on the final day.
It even led to former Hammers’ man Declan Rice expressing his disappointment. The Wolves was more like sheep this season, with just 20 points, and now will be a right time to regain their lost identity.
Let’s forget the negatives for a bit, and look at Aston Villa, coached and managed by King of Europa, Unai Emery. Last season, it missed out on Europe's top flight – Champions League – on goal difference after finishing level on points with Newcastle United. But this season was quite a transformation.
When it was zero wins in five matches to open the season, it looked like Emery would be on his way out of English football again. But then came the revival, the resurgent run in December that transformed everything. The Villains won 17 of their 19 games (in all competitions), and equalled their 11-match winning streak to ensure they flipped the script, making Emery look like a magician, when they lifted their first European title in 30 years.
Talking about time, breaking a 22-year jinx isn’t easy, especially when you are fighting Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, a side which can win from anywhere, literally. But Arteta has transformed this side into world-beaters (they are in the CL final as well), and ensured that they are now becoming the English benchmark. Oh, how can anyone forget the season David Raya has had, the best goalkeeper and possibly even one of the best players in the season.
London is falling, elsewhere. As much as North London is celebrating (thanks to Arsenal winning and Spurs staying in), the other parts are a bit of a gloom. West Ham has crashed, Chelsea was always playing the catch-up game, and has changed two managers as it finished tenth in the season. Crystal Palace isn’t doing that well too and it isn’t that sunny at Fulham either.
After finishing as champions last season, the least you expect from Liverpool was to finish in the top four this year. But, as it turned out, it was quite close to a disaster-class under Arne Slot, who had his side fail in 12 games, and by the end of the season, was so close to even getting sacked. As it fell, Manchester United rose.
It is a good time to let out the ‘Glory Glory, Man United’ chants, as skipper Bruno Fernandes has shown his class (21 assists this season), a record for any player. At one point in the season, under Ruben Amorim, it looked like United would fall quickly into the pit. But it instantly turned it around under its stand-in manager Michael Carrick. A legend as a player, Carrick, the coach, has brought to forth the missing dynamism at the club, and now United looks sharp.
Quite a tough season for City and their fans, as they not only lost the title race against Arsenal but also witnessed three legendary figures depart. John Stones, Bernardo Silva, and Pep Guardiola will no longer be in the dressing room next season, and their exits would be far more emotional than one would think.
All three leave behind a legacy of their own but Guardiola will leave the biggest of holes to fill for the club. While it has his replacement (Enzo Maresca) ready, will the new man have the same kind of impact at City? Just as emotional was watching Mo Salah leave the Anfield. He’s been the heartbeat of the club for the longest time, and now there’s a void to be filled. Andy Robertson, too, confirmed that he’s leaving the club, making it a long list of bitter farewells. Good bye and thanks Premier League 2025/26