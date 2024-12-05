Rio Olympics bronze-winning German coach Altenburg joins Kalinga Lancers

BHUBANESHWAR: Valentin Altenburg, who led Germany to a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was on Thursday named the head of Vedanta Kalinga Lancers' coaching staff for the upcoming Hockey India League.

A respected figure in international hockey with over a decade of experience, the 43-year-old is the youngest senior men's coach in Germany's hockey history.

He has also guided the national team to silver medals at the European Championships in 2019 and 2021, and a bronze in 2023.

"I've always admired Indian hockey, and I'm grateful to the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers for giving me this opportunity," Altenburg was quoted as saying in a release.

"We have a healthy mix of young and experienced national and international players in the squad. I can't wait to get started and contribute to the team's success."

David John , the strategy director for Lancers, said the German has worked with Indian players and has coached at the highest levels.

"His Olympic experience and practical approach to coaching will be a big help for the team as we aim to pick from where we left the last time," John added.

The Kalinga Lancers will play their first match against UP Rudras in Rourkela on December 30