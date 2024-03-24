Rinku Singh shares image with Shah Rukh Khan and family post KKR win

MUMBAI: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh posted a heartwarming picture with franchise owner Shah Rukh Khan and his family after KKR's victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Rinku, on Sunday, took to his official Instagram to share the picture, with a caption that read, "The ones who make my heart smile."

In the picture, the cricketer can be seen posing with his family, and the Bollywood star.

Recapping the match, put to bat first by SRH, KKR was reduced to 51/4 in 7.3 overs. However, a half-century by Phil Salt (54 in 40 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and an explosive knock by Ramandeep Singh (35 in 17 balls, with a four and four sixes) kept team's run rate just fine, but still they were struggling at 119/6 in 13.5 overs.

An explosive 67-run partnership followed between Andre Rusell (64* in 25 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) and Rinku Singh (23 in 15 balls, with three fours), powering KKR to 208/7 in 20 overs.

In the chase of 209 runs, SRH started off well with a 60-run opening stand between Mayank Agarwal (32 in 21 balls with four boundaries and a six) and Abhishek Sharma (32 in 19 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes). The team lost their way and was soon 145/5 in 16.5 overs.

However, Heinrich Klaasen (63 in 29 balls with eight sixes) and Shahbaz Ahmed (16 in five balls, with a four and two sixes) unreleased a barrage of sixes towards the end. 13 runs were needed in final over, but Harshit Rana (3/33) held his nerves, taking two wickets and defending the remaining runs.