Ringside View: Gurumurthy, an institution in himself

NILGIRIS: Few individuals have left a lasting impression on Chennai’s cricket landscape in the manner of MS Gurumurthy for over five decades.

Corporates and institutions have undoubtedly been the cornerstone of the growth and development of Tamil Nadu cricket over the past 40 years, turning the city’s league into the country’s best-organized and most lucrative.

At the same time, men of power, position and knowledge have helped shape the state into a force to reckon with nationally, as has a strong club cricket culture and grassroots that formed the backbone for the sport to thrive.

And then, there have been people like Gurumurthy who served the sport in an individual capacity through his Young Stars Cricket Academy (YSCA) for the sheer love of the game and the joy it brought to the people.

Guru, as the octogenarian is known in cricket circles, is synonymous with the game in T Nagar and its neighborhood where he has organized net practice facilities since the ’60s and conducted the popular YSCA Trophy (30 overs a side) every single year from its inception in 1970, with the exception of 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.

No mean achievement both, especially back in the day when net facilities were not easily accessible and sponsorship was unheard of. Effectively he has provided opportunities for six generations of enthusiastic young cricketers in the locality, helping them inculcate discipline that comes with the sport.

“I had a passion for the game and it stayed,” reminisced Gurumurthy, an institution in himself and who at 81 years of age continues to oversee the YSCA practice sessions.

The YSCA Trophy is among the oldest tournaments in the city. The summer event was eagerly awaited by players and provided live action for fans when cricket on TV was limited until the early ’90s, and spectators would pack the RKM (Main) ground in what was a celebration in itself.

With several notable outstation teams taking part in later years, and some high-profile names in their lineups, it gave an opportunity for young, aspiring cricketers to see prominent players up close.

Several from Gurumurthy’s teams have gone on to play a good level of cricket, among the notable ones are former Test cricketer TA Sekhar and former Tamil Nadu captain S Suresh.

Gurumurthy was felicitated by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association this year for his contribution to the promotion of the game and for organizing the YSCA Trophy for over 50 years.

“I never saw myself as a coach or a mentor, I just loved the game and wanted to provide all possible opportunities to the youngsters who came to YSCA,” Gurumurthy said. “I’m happy to have been able to make a small difference to their lives,” he concluded.

(The author is a senior sports writer based in the Nilgiris)