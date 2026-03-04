Rinaaz’s ton helps Tamil Nadu beat Tripura

CHENNAI: Riding on a splendid unbeaten 128 from S Rinaaz, Tamil Nadu earned an emphatic 174-run win over Tripura in the first round of the Elite C of the BCCI women's U-23 One Day Trophy in Puducherry on Tuesday.
Opting to bat first, TN scored 267/6 helped by a maiden ton from Rinaaz, whose knock came off 132 balls and included 16 fours and two sixes.
In reply, Tripura was bundled out for 93 with TN's spin duo of KN Ramyashri, left-arm spinner,taking three for 11 and off-spinner Eloksi Arun picking up three for 15.
BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 267/6 in 50 overs (S Rinaaz 128*, MS Aishwarya 37, Akshara Srinivasan 33*) bt Tripura 93 in 32.5 overs (KN Ramyashri 3/11, Eloksi Arun 3/15)