Right person at the right time: Shreyas Iyer’s Indian era begins

After being ignored for close to three years, Iyer makes his return on the back of his stellar CV as a leader in the IPL, first leading Kolkata Knight Riders to a title in 2024, and then following it up with taking Punjab Kings to the final in 2025.

But it wasn’t just his captaincy alone that has tilted things in his favour, it is also his approach to the game, starkly different from how he used to bat at one point in his career. Shedding the anchor role has given Iyer an incredible chance to become an aggressive version of himself, and that version has now got him back into the national setup. Across the last two editions of IPL, he has scored 1102 runs, at an average of 52.83 and a strike rate of 171.94, taking on both spin and pace with 69 sixes. One major concern that surrounded Iyer’s batting when he was out of the T20I setup was how he tackled the short ball, which has now become a thing of the past.