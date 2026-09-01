'Ridiculous decision', says Arthur after PCB sends back seven players from England

Pakistan lost the first two Tests of the three-match series in an abject manner.

The visitors lost the series opener by an innings and 103 runs, while the second Test ended in a heavy 194-run defeat.

The players sent back home included national T20 captain Salman Ali Agha, former captain Muhammad Rizwan and senior batter Imamul Haq.

Mostly youngsters and uncapped players have replaced the seven for the third Test, starting September 9 in Birmingham.