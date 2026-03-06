Ricky Martin to perform at T20 WC closing ceremony ahead of IND-NZ Final

Martin is set to deliver a specially curated live performance, which will start at 5:30 PM IST. Known for his powerful vocals, dynamic stage presence and globally popular Latin pop songs, the singer is expected to transform the pre-match build-up into an electrifying musical experience.

"The #T20WorldCup party just got bigger! We are thrilled to announce Global Icon and Superstar Ricky Martin as the headliner for the Closing Ceremony before the Final at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. This is one celebration you don't want to miss! Gates Open: 3.30 pm Performances Begin: 5:30 pm," ICC wrote in a post.