Rickelton's ton powers MI to 243 for 5 against SRH

MUMBAI: Ryan Rickelton smashed a whirlwind unbeaten ton to power Mumbai Indians to 243 for five against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Wednesday.
Opting to bat, MI rode on a 93-run stand between Rickelton (123 not out off 55 balls) and Will Jacks (46 off 22) in 7.1 overs for the opening stand to power the side.
MI skipper Hardik Pandya scored a valuable 31 off 15 balls before being dismissed.
Praful Hinge (2/54), Eshan Malinga (1/29), Sakib Hasan (1/39) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1/31) were the wicket-takers for SRH.
Brief Scores:
Mumbai Indian: 243 for 5 in 20 overs (Ryan Rickelton 123 not out; Praful Hinge 2/54).