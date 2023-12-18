'RFYS has increased in competitiveness, had to fight hard to win trophies'

CHENNAI: The Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) 2023-24 final league round in Kolkata concluded with Gangadharpur Vidyamandir winning the U-15, U-17 and U-19 boys’ age groups.

Chowbaga High School became the runners-up in the U-15 age category after Gangadharpur Vidyamandir secured a convincing 3-0 victory over them in the last encounter of the tournament at the Amal Dutta Stadium on December 17, Sunday.

Purba Barasat Adarsha Bidyapith finished second in the U-19 group, and they were defeated 4-2 by Gangadharpur Vidyamandir in their respective final games of the competition. Kalyangarh Bidhan Chandra Vidyapith came up as the runners-up amongst the U-17 boys, and Gangadharpur Vidyamandir won 3-1 against Chowbaga High School in their last league encounter.

“I feel like the happiest coach in the world. Every coach wants to win premier tournaments and we have emerged as the champions in Kolkata. There were lots of talented players amongst all the teams in the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) competition this year. The RFYS has become very competitive and we had to fight very hard to win these trophies,” Gangadharpur Vidyamandir head coach Julu Purkait remarked on the clean sweep by his boys this season.

Amongst the girls, Nayagram Thana Balika Vidyapeeth won the U-15 girls age group. They defeated Nebadhai Balika Vidyalaya by 2-0 in their last league stage match whereas Future Hope School emerged as the runners-up in the category.

Nebadhai Balika Vidyalaya struck back by emerging victorious amongst the U-19 girls though, where Nayagram Thana Balika Vidyapeeth ended as the runners-up.

Nebadhai Balika Vidyalaya beat Nayagram Thana Balika Vidyapeeth by 2-1 to round off their league campaign