Revving up for revival: Velodrome upgraded ahead of Khelo India Games

CHENNAI: When suitable venues were sought for holding Khelo India Games, the initial plan was to hold track cycling in Delhi, as has always been the case because the event requires a special, steeply banked track called velodrome. However, Amarnath Jayaraman, a UCI Level 3 cycling coach and UCI Elite National Commissaire from the city, had different ideas.

In an interview with DT Next, Amarnath said that he implored the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) to approach the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to consider holding the event in Chennai. He promised that the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and he would work to the fullest to breathe life into the velodrome located on the outskirts of the city. “Give Chennai a chance; if not now, it’ll never happen,” Amarnath told CFI.

The actual story of the velodrome in Tamil Nadu dates back to 2013 when the proposal was made to construct a cycling track in the city. It was initially scheduled to open in 2015, but was postponed to 2017 due to the devastating floods that year. But it was after its completion that experts realised that the track lacked the technical specifications to host National-level events.

The velodrome had an uneven concrete surface, and deteriorated even further over the years. It hosted some local cycling events, which witnessed minor accidents due to the quality of the surface.

This time, before the works started, SDAT member secretary Meghanatha Reddy and general manager Mercy Regina personally visited various outdoor velodromes across the country to identify areas for improvement. Now, the upgraded facility includes new technical markings, a new surface coating, a warm-up area, and a holding area, and after the revamp, it also awaits the homologation standard of ‘Class 1’ from CFI.

“When we started working, it had only line markings and a cement surface which had to grind. For the first time, we’ve put a base coat with sand, primer, and then an advanced PU coat to provide grip. It’ll also help preserve the surface on the long run,” said Sivashankar, a senior technical consultant working on the renovation.

The velodrome has been expanded to cover 13 per cent of the Cote d’Azur (Blue Coast, Safe Zone Area) compared to 10 per cent previously. In the ‘Mass Start Event’, this will help riders, who will be going at 60 kmph in anti-clockwise direction, make a safer descent.

Track cycling is one of the events in which India has been able to win medals across Asian and International competitions. Once the revamp is complete, cyclists in the State will no longer have to travel across different states for practice.

Amarnath believes that there was a significant lack of exposure when it comes to track cycling within the State, but said the upcoming Khelo India Games could spark a revival.

The TNPESU campus that hosts the velodrome is also home to brand-new badminton and table tennis arenas. The badminton court is BWF-certified and can host up to 11 matches at a time. The sports hostel and the velodrome will be inaugurated by Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.