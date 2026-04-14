IPL 2026: Reviving CSK hosts desperate KKR

CHENNAI: While this fixture would have been mouthwatering any other season, it has been quite a rough start to Indian Premier League 2026 for the two juggernauts -- Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. The two sides, who are in the bottom half of the table, ninth and tenth respectively, look to turn their season around, starting April 14 (Tuesday) at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Ajinkya Rahane-led side are yet to get a W against their name, with just one point after four games. The five-time IPL champions, on the other hand, finally showed resilience with their maiden win of the campaign -- a 23-run win over Delhi Capitals at home, on April 11 (Saturday).
CSK have seemingly found their combination after three consecutive defeats, in their much-needed win over DC. Sanju Samson finally tuned himself up to crowd’s expectations, with his first IPL century (115) for the Men in Yellow, with Indian U-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre and Shivam Dube contributing with a 36ball 59 and quickfire 10-ball 20.
However, the Knights have been CSK’s bogey side in the past, at their own backyard. A lot of those hopes, though, would be resting on the shoulders of their spin twins -- Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy -- with the latter possibly marking his comeback after injuring his left hand.
CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad would be hopeful that his bowlers could maintain the form that they displayed in the previous clash. With fixtures against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians to follow, the hosts would be looking at their opening bowlers – Jamie Overton and Akeal Hosein -- to provide them with the early breakthroughs.
Barring any last-minute changes, CSK would most likely enter this contest with an unchanged combination from their last game, which means MS Dhoni will continue his absence in IPL 2026.
Kolkata Knight Riders opener Finn Allen on Monday urged his teammates to give themselves time to get set, calling for patience in judging the three-time IPL winners following a disappointing start.
As many as three defeats have pushed the Ajinkya Rahane-led side to the bottom of the points table.
“It’s the nature of T20 cricket and trying to take down the game. It’s only been a couple of games. I don’t think you can judge too much off two games,” Allen told reporters on the eve of the match here.
Allen said KKR batters need to give themselves more time in the middle to find runs while admitting they are yet to utilise home advantage at the Eden Gardens.
“When all of our batters are at their best and we score at a quick enough rate, it’s just (about) finding that balance between giving yourself a chance to get set,” he said.
KKR management, meanwhile, informed that mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been training in the lead-up to the game after missing their previous clash against Lucknow Super Giants due to a finger injury.
“Varun has been training. He has had a bandage on his hand, but then he is still training. He has been training for all the days leading up to this so he is good,” a team official said.