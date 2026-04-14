IPL 2026: Reviving CSK hosts desperate KKR

Ajinkya Rahane-led side are yet to get a W against their name, with just one point after four games. The five-time IPL champions, on the other hand, finally showed resilience with their maiden win of the campaign -- a 23-run win over Delhi Capitals at home, on April 11 (Saturday).

CSK have seemingly found their combination after three consecutive defeats, in their much-needed win over DC. Sanju Samson finally tuned himself up to crowd’s expectations, with his first IPL century (115) for the Men in Yellow, with Indian U-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre and Shivam Dube contributing with a 36ball 59 and quickfire 10-ball 20.

However, the Knights have been CSK’s bogey side in the past, at their own backyard. A lot of those hopes, though, would be resting on the shoulders of their spin twins -- Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy -- with the latter possibly marking his comeback after injuring his left hand.