Restrictions lower buzz around Ind-Pak Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD: Never has the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) received requests for passes for a Davis Cup match from regions as far as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, but the city of Islamabad is not giving the remotest of hints of hosting a high-profile India-Pakistan contest.

Nothing, not even a single poster, in the city suggests that an Indian team has crossed the border for a Davis Cup match after 60 long years.

The Islamabad Sports Complex, the venue for the World Group I match, is not giving any buzz either, and the sprawling complex is out of bounds even for local media.

The promotion of the match through branding, advertisement, marketing and interviews is woefully lacking. In a nutshell, the excitement and atmosphere, which is usually attached with an India-Pakistan match, is missing.

To top it, only 500 guests and fans will be inside the complex Saturday and Sunday, the match days.

The entry will be on invitation, and PTF is picking only a niche tennis audience to attend. The stiffness of security is such that the Indian players will not be able to enjoy Pakistani hospitality.