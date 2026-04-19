Remarkable comeback for Indian women

BUENOS AIRES: The Indian women’s hockey team staged a remarkable comeback to finish their four-match tour of Argentina with a 2-2 draw here, and stand-in captain Navneet Kaur said the result is proof that the side is heading in the right direction.
The tour began with a competitive opening match on Mondaywhere Navneet Kaur and Annu found the net for India. While Argentina eventually won 4–2, with Maria Emilia Larsen Victoria Granato, and Julieta Jankunas scoring, India showed strong attacking intent throughout.
In the second match, played on April 14, Ishika gave India an early lead before the hosts secured a narrow 2–1 win with a brace from Agustina Gorzelany.
India found their rhythm in the third match on April 16, securing a 2-1 victory to stay alive in the series. Navneet Kaur and Neha both scored from penalty corners to give India a comfortable 2-0 lead.
Despite a late goal from Argentina’s Agustina Gorzelany, the Indian side stayed composed to secure the win and set up the final day drama.
The series finale, on Friday, proved to be a hard-fought contest that ended 0-0 in regulation time. In the shootout, India held their nerve to win 3-2.
“I am incredibly proud of how the team responded after the first two matches. It isn’t easy to trail 0-2 against a world-class team like Argentina, but we showed the heart and character needed to fight back,” Kaur said.