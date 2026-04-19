Remarkable comeback for Indian women

The tour began with a competitive opening match on Mondaywhere Navneet Kaur and Annu found the net for India. While Argentina eventually won 4–2, with Maria Emilia Larsen Victoria Granato, and Julieta Jankunas scoring, India showed strong attacking intent throughout.

In the second match, played on April 14, Ishika gave India an early lead before the hosts secured a narrow 2–1 win with a brace from Agustina Gorzelany.