Remained fit, played domestic cricket and worked on skills: Shami

HYDERABAD: Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami said staying match-ready through domestic cricket and maintaining peak fitness while honing skills played a decisive role in his decisive performance as Lucknow Super Giants secured a crucial victory in the IPL on Sunday.
"If you want to play, it's important to be in touch with the game. If you're fit only then can you work on your skills. That's why I kept in touch with the game and played all the domestic games," he added.
Shami, who returned excellent figures of 2 for 9, including bowling as many as 18 dot balls, said the team needed to bounce back strongly after a setback in the previous game.
He expressed satisfaction at the outcome, noting that building momentum after a loss was vital.
"I'm happy. We lost our last game, winning this game was key to build momentum," he said.
He explained that being physically fit allows a player to work on their craft, which is why he made it a point to feature in domestic matches to stay in rhythm.
The seasoned pacer also stressed that both skill and experience are indispensable at the highest level.
"Without skill or experience, nothing happens," he remarked.
Shami further highlighted the importance of adapting to conditions, revealing that he consciously incorporated slower deliveries into his game after observing their effectiveness.
Drawing from past experience at the venue having been at SRH, he said he decided to rely more on variations, especially slower balls, having seen their success previously and among opposition bowlers.
"But you have to adapt. I was here last year and used a lot of slower ones. Opponents use it a lot, I thought why not us too," he said.