Remained fit, played domestic cricket and worked on skills: Shami

"If you want to play, it's important to be in touch with the game. If you're fit only then can you work on your skills. That's why I kept in touch with the game and played all the domestic games," he added.

Shami, who returned excellent figures of 2 for 9, including bowling as many as 18 dot balls, said the team needed to bounce back strongly after a setback in the previous game.

He expressed satisfaction at the outcome, noting that building momentum after a loss was vital.

"I'm happy. We lost our last game, winning this game was key to build momentum," he said.