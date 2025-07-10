Red Bull sacks team principal Christian after 20-yrs together

MILTON KEYNES: Longtime Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was fired abruptly on Wednesday after a 20-year stint that included eight Formula 1 drivers' titles and a rise to celebrity status.

Red Bull did not give a reason for the decision in a statement Wednesday, but thanked Horner for his work and said he will “forever remain an important part of our team history.”

Laurent Mekies of sister team Racing Bulls will replace Horner in his role as chief executive of the Red Bull team.

Horner had been Red Bull team principal since it entered F1 as a full constructor in 2005. He had performed his team and media duties as normal throughout the British Grand Prix last week.

His wife is Geri Halliwell — Ginger Spice of the Spice Girls — and Horner himself became a celebrity figure through his prominence on Netflix's F1 docuseries “Drive To Survive," where his bitter rivalry with Mercedes' Toto Wolff was a key plot point. He and F1 champion Max Verstappen were booed at the season launch in London in February.

Horner oversaw eight F1 drivers' titles, four for Sebastian Vettel and four for Verstappen, and six constructors' titles during his time with the team.

But McLaren has dominated this season in F1, while Red Bull's performance has dipped, though defending champion Verstappen remains third in the standings and the team is fourth.

Uncertainty for the future Horner spent much of last week fielding questions over Verstappen's future at the team after the Dutch driver declined to commit to stay with Red Bull for 2026. Zak Brown, boss of rival McLaren, told The Associated Press last week it would be a “disaster” for Red Bull if Verstappen were to leave.

Horner is the latest in a series of high-profile executives to leave the team over the last year and a half. Car design great Adrian Newey joined Aston Martin and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley departed for Sauber, which is soon to become the Audi works team. All of these changes have followed the 2022 death of Dietrich Mateschitz, the billionaire co-founder of Red Bull who created its F1 project.

The team also shuffled drivers, dropping Sergio Perez at the end of last season before a brief failed experiment with Liam Lawson as Verstappen's teammate. He was in turn replaced by Yuki Tsunoda, who hasn't scored a point in five races.

The announcement comes more than a year after Horner was accused of misconduct toward a team employee.