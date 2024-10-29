Red Bull Mobile Esports Open: Local finals to happen in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Red Bull M.E.O.(Mobile Esports Open) is back for its 2024 edition in India, with the LAN (Local Area Network) finals scheduled to take place in Chennai from December 1. The venue will be announced at a later date.

The 2024 edition will feature two mobile games: World Cricket Championship and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). With open qualifiers, the Red Bull M.E.O. offers every gamer a chance to compete alongside the pros.

The event in December will be open to the public and promises to be a celebration, featuring Red Bull players, racing simulators, and much more for Chennai's gaming enthusiasts.

Since the tournament includes open qualifiers, registrations for the BGMI game are currently open and can be completed through the Red Bull website. The organisers have also announced that there is no team limit for the tournament.