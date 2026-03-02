Red Ball Focus: After Zaheer, BCCI approaches Harbhajan for "off-spinners camp"

The list of the targeted players is prepared by the BCCI on the basis of potential senior India prospects who have done well at the age group and first class levels, and have also played for India A and, may be, a few games for senior team.

Former left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan is already in Bengaluru for a five-day camp with the young pacers who could be knocking the doors of senior side or have played a few games for them. It is learnt that the COE's Head of Cricket VVS Laxman approached his former teammates for specialised camps -- four to five days -- to help the Gen-Next of Indian cricket match ready.

"Laxman approached Zaheer, Harbhajan and Anil Kumble for specialised camps. Bhajji is trying to work out the dates for four-five day 'Off-spinners' camp'. He is looking forward to help the upcoming prospects who have done well at the age-group and India A level and work with them.

"This is a welcome initiative where those who have played 100 plus Tests for India are sharing their experiences with Gen-Next," a BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.