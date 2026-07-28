Recurring batting collapse haunt Pakistan ahead of final-day chase

At stumps on the third day, the West Indies had stretched their overall lead to 155 runs with three wickets in hand after another eventful day dominated by the fast bowlers.

All 27 wickets to fall in the match have been claimed by pacers, with West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves starring with a five-wicket haul after Pakistan were bowled out for 282 in reply to the hosts' first-innings total of 311.