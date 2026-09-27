Recovery is not rest, it is part of training itself

What the recreational athlete can borrow

You don't need a fifteen-member support staff to recover like a professional. It is much simpler, starting with respecting both loads, a stressful week at work and five hours of sleep will make your Sunday long run cost more. Sleep seven to nine hours, like a training session.

Eat within an hour or two of training, it could be something like curd rice with dal, or idli, sambar and an egg, whatever does the job. Add electrolytes on long, sweaty sessions to keep yourself hydrated. Plan easy days, take at least one full rest day a week, and keep checking in with yourself. Lingering soreness, poor sleep, irritability and low motivation are your body and mind asking for a break.

Whether you are chasing a World Cup or your first 10K, the people who keep improving aren't the ones who train the hardest. They're the ones who recover the best.