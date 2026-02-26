Record Holder-Shepherd stand lifts West Indies to 176/8

From the high of posting one of the highest totals in the tournament’s history in their previous outing, West Indies were in for a rude shock as Kagiso Rabada (2/22) and Lungi Ngidi (3/30) exploited the hard length to reduce the big-hitting line-up to 83 for seven.

Jason Holder (49 off 31) and Romario Shepherd (52 not out off 37) stitched together a record 89-run stand for the eighth wicket to prevent a complete collapse of the innings.

Opting to bowl, South Africa opened with spinner Keshav Maharaj but Shai Hope (16 off 6) showed early intent, launching him for two sixes and a four. At the other end, Brandon King (21 off 11) threw his bat around against Marco Jansen, collecting quick boundaries as the Caribbean side raced to 29 in just over two overs.