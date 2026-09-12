“Really enjoy leadership”: Padikkal ready to embrace India A challenge

But the numbers only tell part of Padikkal’s recent evolution. The bigger change has been his ability to move between formats and conditions while making adjustments to his own game. After scoring 142 against Sri Lanka Cricket XI, Padikkal grabbed his opportunity when he was roped into the Indian setup. He marked his Test return with 167 before scoring 117 in Colombo to finish the series with 328 runs.

“It’s a constant learning curve. There are a lot of things that I've learnt throughout the season – more technical than mental. I think there were a few changes that I needed to make to evolve as a batter in the last season or so.”

“I'm continuing to learn. We're playing in different conditions. Obviously Sri Lanka and Chennai were quite similar. But I think moving forward, going to New Zealand as well, it'll be interesting to see how I can adapt to different conditions.”

The biggest change, though, has been at the start of his red-ball innings. Padikkal has consciously worked on curbing the urge to play too many shots early, a tweak that has allowed him to spend more time at the crease. Much of that work, though, was done during the rigours of domestic cricket.

“It takes a lot of hard work to go through the domestic grind. There's a lot of high-quality cricket going on in the domestic circuit. I think it's not always noticed, but you can see that,” Padikkal said.

“You play almost 11 games a year in the Ranji Trophy to get to the finals. So doing that is not very easy, and it takes a lot of effort and a lot of commitment to what you're doing. At the end of the day, when that gets noticed, and you get picked for the side, it's a really gratifying experience.”