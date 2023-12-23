Real scores late to snatch victory at Alaves to go top of table

MADRID: A stoppage-time header by fullback Lucas Vazquez earned 10-man Real Madrid a 1-0 victory at lowly Alaves in La Liga on Thursday, with defender Nacho handed his marching orders following a sliding tackle.

The win left Real Madrid on top of the standings on goal difference, level on 45 points with surprise package Girona which was held to a 1-1 draw at Real Betis earlier on Thursday. Barcelona is third on 38 points.

A toothless Real Madrid failed to create almost any opportunities as it looked to be heading towards a dull goalless draw.

But after loosing Nacho to a straight red in the 54th minute, Real started to show signs of life and finally scored when Toni Kroos lifted a corner to Vazquez who headed home from the crowded box.

La Liga top scorer Jude Bellingham was unable to add to his 13 league goals so far in this campaign but it did not matter as Carlo Ancelotti’s side end 2023 in first place.

Girona had looked on course to take another important win thanks to Artem Dovbyk’s first-half penalty, but German Pezzella equalised with two minutes left.

RESULT: Alaves 0 lost to Real Madrid 1 (Vasquez 90+2)