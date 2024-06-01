Real manager Ancelotti believes his players are 'focused and concentrated' before facing Dortmund in UCL Final

LONDON: Ahead of his side's clash against Borussia Dortmund in the final of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) at the iconic Wembley in London, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said the Los Blancos players are 'focused and concentrated'.

Both teams have faced each other 10 times in the European championship, where Los Blancos have clinched four victories and Dortmund won three. While in the rest of the three matches, both teams had to share points.

The last time they faced each other was in the group stage match of the UCL in 2017 when Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid thrashed the 'Black and Yellow' 3-2 with the help of Borja Mayoral, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lucas Vazquez's goals.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said the players need to be "confident" as they are going to play their most important match of the season.

"We've had the time we need to prepare for the game. The team is focused and concentrated, in the dressing room there is the necessary confidence to be at our best. We have to be confident to play the most important game of the season. We always have a lot of respect for our opponents, who fully deserve to have reached the final. Let's hope that everything goes well," Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's official website as saying.

The Italian head coach showered praise on Rodrygo and said he is a very important player for the team. He further added that the Brazilian attacker will stay in the club for the upcoming season.

"I'm very happy to be here, it's not the first time and hopefully not the last. We've had a good time in the run-up to this type of match. Afterwards, there will be the usual pre-match jitters, but I'm confident. I know my players will give their all, as will Rodrygo. He's a very important player for us and will be in the future, we have no doubt about that," he added.

The Los Blancos are in their red-hot form currently as they are unbeaten in their previous five matches in all competitions. In La Liga, Real finished the league with 95 points from 38 matches and won the league for the 36th time.