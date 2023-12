Real Madrid, Girona are atop the La Liga table

MADRID: Real Madrid remain top of LaLiga after a routine 2-0 home win to Granada, while Girona stay second on goal difference by beating Valencia 2-1.

Real Madrid had few problems in dispatching the penultimate side. Brahim Diaz was in the right place to poke home after Jude Bellingham’s shot was saved in the first half and Rodrygo’s good run of form continued as he netted the second after the break.

Alexander Medina was making his debut as Granada’s new coach, but his side failed to manage a shot on target throughout the game.

Girona looked to be heading to just ITS second defeat of the season when Hugo Duro put Valencia ahead in the 57th minute, but once again Michel Sanchez’s side produced a late fightback with substitutes Cristhian Stuani and Yan Couto turning the game around.

Stuani arrived unmarked at the far post to poke home Couto’s cross in the 82nd minute and the pair combined again for a carbon copy six minutes later to put Girona ahead.

Only a very close offside given by the VAR denied Savio a third goal in injury time as Girona showed once again their season shows no signs of running out of stream.

Sociedad and Osasunaplay out a draw

Osasuna and Real Sociedad shared the points in their derby, with Moi Gomez opening the scoring for the home side in the third minute before Umar Sadiq tied the scores with a thundering drive into the top corner three minutes before halftime.

The bad news for Real Sociedad was a muscle injury suffered by winger Ander Barrenetxea who limped off after just 16 minutes.

Las Palmas continued its impressive start to the season on Friday night when Julian Araujo’s 43rd minute goal and an injury time strike from Cristian Herrera gave them a 2-0 win at home against Getafe, with the visitors playing nearly all the second half with 10 men after Omar Alderete’s red card.