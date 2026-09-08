Real Madrid faces Inter Milan in the Champions League with Jose Mourinho aiming for another title

Mourinho is back at Madrid for a second spell after last managing the club in from 2010-13.

He won a league title and the Spanish cup during that time, but not the Champions League. Since then Madrid has gone on to dominate European club soccer's biggest trophy, winning it six more times and extending its record to 15 titles.

And while another Champions League would see Mourinho join Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique, Zinedine Zidane and Bob Paisley on three wins, he doesn't feel the need to make up for the fact that he was unable to lift the trophy when he was last at Madrid.

“I finished my work here in 2013. We won what we won, and we lost what we lost. We gave everything, but it's a closed chapter,” Mourinho said. “This has nothing to do with the past — absolutely nothing. These are two different moments in Real Madrid's history.