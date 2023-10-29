Begin typing your search...

Real Madrid defeats Barca 2-1

The more comfortable Gundogan feels the better Barcelona looks on a football pitch.

28 Oct 2023 9:00 PM GMT
Real Madrid defeats Barca 2-1
Jude Bellingham

CATALONIA: Real Madrid pulled off a shocker in the final minutes of the game to win the season’s first Clasico against Barcelona to win 2-1. The more comfortable Gundogan feels the better Barcelona looks on a football pitch.

This is probably one of the biggest learnings the Catalans could take from the Clasico because his display was one of the main reasons why Xavi’s plan outplayed Ancelotti’s side in the first half but the second half was completely different as Jude Bellingham became the first player to score twice in his first Clasico with Real Madrid in 76 years.

Bellingham scored in the 68th minute to equalize for Real and in the dying minutes of the game he headed the ball home to silence a packed Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona to secure all three points for Real Madrid.

DTNEXT Bureau

