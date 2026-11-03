RCB’s Prema Rawat breaks Fatima Sana’s fastest fifty record

Representing Uttarakhand, the 24-year-old struck at a strike-rate of 357, hitting six boundaries and four sixes as her team registered a comprehensive 89-run win. At the other end, in the same clash, skipper Raghavi Bist too notched up an unbeaten 72 off 50 balls, striking at 144.

In particular, Rawat was at her monstrous best with 18 runs off off-spinner Vanka Pooja’s over, and then showed her prowess against Kunchala Niteesha with 6, 4, 4 and 6 off the last four balls. The 24-year-old was part of RCB’s victorious campaigns in 2025 and 2026 Women’s Premier League editions, and was also retained ahead of the new season.

Rawat’s efforts helped trump Pakistan captain Fatima Sana’s record of fastest fifty in women’s T20 (15 balls) which came against Zimbabwe earlier in the year. England's Marie Kelly and Australia's Laura Harris have also scored 15-ball half-centuries in domestic cricket.