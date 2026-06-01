RCB won’t have had success in last two seasons if Bhuvi was not performing under pressure: Flower

RCB notched a five-wicket win in a one-sided IPL 2026 final on Sunday to clinch their second title in a row, and Flower said the 36-year-old Indian pacer, along with other experienced seniors, has played a major role in the triumph.

Having taken 17 wickets in the 2025 edition, Bhuvneshwar claimed 28 in IPL 2026, just one wicket less than eventual Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada of Gujarat Titans.

“Bhuvi has been outstanding for these last two seasons, and it's arguable that we wouldn't have had our success at all over the last two seasons if he hadn't been producing performances under pressure repeatedly that he's done over the last two seasons,” Flower said in a press conference organised by RCB.