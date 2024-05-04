RCB wins the toss and chooses to bowl against GT

CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the toss and opts to field against Gujarat Titans in the 52nd Match of IPL on Saturday at Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru.

Will Jacks coming to form will be an advantage for the home team and RCB bowlers will also try to perform their best.

RCB is coming after two wins in the last two matches whereas GT comes into this game after two losses.

Gujarat Titans are struggling in their bowling unit and they need their pace attack to step up in today's game.

Bengaluru will look to win this match in home ground, continue their winning streak and their victory might shuffle the table as the tournament progresses into the playoffs.