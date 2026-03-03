RCB to assemble at Chinnaswamy on March 15; security enhancement works in full swing

The Royal Challengers had earlier announced that they will play five league matches, including the opening fixture of the IPL 2026, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, ending months of uncertainty.

"Yes, there is some bit of work still left and as far as we are concerned, it is going to be delivered within the timelines that we have given the (state appointed) expert committee headed by Mr. Maheshwar Rao," Prasad told reporters here.

"We have satisfied them to the best extent possible. They have repeated meetings here. They have come, even yesterday morning, to assess the works. The RCB is likely to assemble here on March 15, and the ticketed Unbox event will happen here a week ahead of the IPL's opening match," he added.

Santosh Menon, the KSCA secretary said, the association has informed the expert committee of the security enhancement measures they have undertaken thus far.

"We have some new ideas to ensure that we regulate the crowd a little more efficiently. We have increased the number of gates, as we have built 13 new gates, measuring 9m width as against 6m instructed by the expert committee to ensure smooth flow of the spectators," Menon said.