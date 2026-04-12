RCB score imposing 240/4 against MI in IPL match

Salt smashed a 36-ball 78, studded with six boundaries and as many maximums, while stalwart Kohli made a composed 50 off 38 balls, as the duo put on a polished 120-run stand for the opening wicket.

Salt was dismissed by Shardul Thakur in his very first over, the team's 11th, providing a huge sigh of relief to MI.

Skipper Rajat Patidar then took over from where Salt left off, scoring a rapid 53 off just 20 balls, studded with four boundaries and five sixes, as RCB made quite a statement.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field.