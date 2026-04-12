RCB score imposing 240/4 against MI in IPL match

MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli blasted half-centuries as the defending champions put up an imposing 240 for 4 -- the second-highest score this season -- against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.
Salt smashed a 36-ball 78, studded with six boundaries and as many maximums, while stalwart Kohli made a composed 50 off 38 balls, as the duo put on a polished 120-run stand for the opening wicket.
Salt was dismissed by Shardul Thakur in his very first over, the team's 11th, providing a huge sigh of relief to MI.
Skipper Rajat Patidar then took over from where Salt left off, scoring a rapid 53 off just 20 balls, studded with four boundaries and five sixes, as RCB made quite a statement.
Earlier, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field.
Brief scores: 240 for 4 in 20 overs (Phil Salt 78, Virat Kohli 50, Rajat Patidar 53, Tim David 35 not out).