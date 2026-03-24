RCB pacer Yash Dayal to miss IPL 2026 but remains in contract with team: Mo Bobat

The 28-year-old Dayal, who is facing two cases of alleged sexual exploitation, has not played any competitive cricket since appearing in the IPL 2025 final that RCB won to be crowned champions for the first time.

"So just to confirm that Yash will not be joining up with the squad. As you know, he is going through a personal situation currently, and just to clarify, we've been very supportive of Yash to date, and that's reflected in the opportunity to either retain or release players," said Bobat in the season-opening press meet here on Tuesday.

"We wanted to retain him, and he remains under contract and will continue, you know, in the short term, foreseeable to remain under contract," he added.

Dayal, who got married recently, has been accused of sexual exploitation by two women, one of them a minor teenager. Bobat said the franchise has kept the line of communication open with him.