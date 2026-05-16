RCB out to seal play-off berth, Punjab Kings to arrest freefall

In the only day game scheduled at the scenic Dharamsala stadium, the top draw without an iota doubt is Virat Kohli, fresh off a hundred in the previous game.

A sizeable number of fans have already made their way up to the mountains from Delhi and Punjab to see the larger than life Kohli bat in the breathtaking backdrop of Dhauladhar range.

The limited infrastructure in place in the city is pushed to its limits.

Defending champions, the only team which has maintained consistency throughout the tournament, are clear favourites against Punjab Kings, who are in a freefall having lost five games in a row after being the most dominant team in the first half of the tournament.