RCB eye dominance-extending victory over inconsistent Delhi Capitals

Focus has largely remained on Virat Kohli, and the batting talisman has not disappointed his fans either, holding the Orange Cap for the time being.

But even Kohli would acknowledge that the RCB batting no longer solely depends on him.

Skipper Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt and Tim David have all left their indelible marks on RCB's victories this season with buccaneering batting efforts, and they will be eager for an encore against DC.