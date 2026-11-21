It wasn't easy to let Ishant go: GT assistant coach Parthiv

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel said it was not easy to release veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, who did not get a game last season.

"It is not the easiest of decisions to let go of players, but Ishant Sharma has been with us for the last two seasons, and he was such a great influence on the players.

"For a player who has played 100 Test matches for India to then not get a game in an IPL season is something that is difficult. The same goes for Luke Wood and Connor Esterhuizen. That is the main reason why we have let go of certain players.

"We also have to see that in this three-year cycle since the last mega auction, we have had a good bit of success. We qualified for the playoffs in 2025, we played in the final last season, so there was not much need to let go of a high number of players. We are quite happy with the way things are at the moment as far as our team combination is concerned, so we have not let go of many players," he said.

GT signed Harshal Patel from Sunrisers Hyderabad in a trade, and Parthiv said the Gujarat-born pacer would fill the gap left by Ishant.

"Harshal Patel's inclusion is an important addition for us. We have let go of the experience of Ishant Sharma, so we needed someone with that kind of experience in our squad. Harshal is also a player who is from Gujarat. He understands these conditions really well. On top of everything, he brings a lot of quality. He brings that death-bowling specialist role, which we were always looking for," he said.

"His record in the IPL speaks for itself. He has been one of the most consistent wicket-takers in the death overs, and he knows how to bowl on flat wickets and in pressure situations. He also brings that experience of playing big matches, which helps the younger bowlers in the squad.

"With his variations and his ability to bowl the yorker and the slower ball, he gives us a strong option at the back end of the innings. That is exactly what we needed after losing an experienced campaigner like Ishant. When you have a local player like that and the opportunity comes up, that is the reason why we traded for Harshal to bring him into our team," he added.