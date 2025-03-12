"RCB came into this game knowing had nothing to lose": Mithali Raj after team's victory over MI in WPL 2025

MUMBAI: Former Indian captain Mithali Raj applauded Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) impressive win against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Women's Premier League 2025. RCB's victory not only boosted their own morale but also helped the Delhi Capitals (DC) secure a direct spot in the final.

Raj praised RCB's batting unit, particularly Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Georgia Wareham, who contributed to the team's strong total of 199. She also commended RCB's disciplined bowling, which restricted MI to 188/9. Raj shared her thoughts on the Smriti Mandhana-led side's performance in their last fixture against the Mumbai Indians.

"I think RCB came into this game knowing they had nothing to lose. They were coming off a loss, but in their previous match, they nearly chased down 225, which showed how well their batting had come together.

Today, they posted a strong total of 199. It was great to see Smriti Mandhana back among the runs, alongside impressive performances from Richa Ghosh and Georgia Wareham. The last five overs were crucial, where they scored over 70 runs, finishing their innings on a high. That final flourish made a huge difference. On this wicket, 199 is a competitive total.

While it is chaseable, disciplined bowling with tight lines can make it difficult for the opposition. RCB executed their plans well today, and that reflected in the outcome," Mithali Raj said while speaking on JioHotstar. Looking ahead to the upcoming eliminator match between MI and the Gujarat Giants, Raj predicted a thrilling contest. , which will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 13.

She noted that both teams have shown strength in chasing and defending totals, making the match a fascinating strategic battle. "It's going to be a very interesting match. From Mumbai Indians' perspective, both times they won the toss--once they successfully defended a total, and the other time, they failed to chase.

So, it will be interesting to see what they decide if they win the toss this time. On the other hand, Ashleigh Gardner has always opted to chase whenever she has won the toss.

However, the Gujarat Giants have also secured a win while defending. It will be fascinating to see how both captains approach their strategy on this pitch, especially with a high-pressure eliminator at stake," the 42-year-old added. In the match against RCB, MI won the toss and chose to field. Despite a strong start, MI's batting unit couldn't keep up with the required run rate, ultimately falling short by 11 runs.

Sneh Rana's impressive bowling performance earned her the 'Player of the Match' award. Sabbhineni Megha (26 in 13 balls, with four boundaries and a six) played a quickfire hand during her 41-run opening stand with skipper Smriti Mandhana (53 in 37 balls, with six fours and three sixes), who had a 59-run stand with Perry (49* in 38 balls, with five fours and a six).

Richa Ghosh (36 in 22 balls, with five fours and a six) had another half-century stand with Perry while Georgia Wareham (31* in 10 balls, with five fours and a six) went ballistic towards the end, taking RCB to 199/3 in their 20 overs, with Hayley Matthews (2/37) being MI's top-wicket-taker.

During the run-chase, despite the fight put on by Nat Sciver Brunt (69 in 35 balls, with nine fours and two sixes), which saw her register two fifty-run stands with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 in 18 balls, with two fours) and Amanjot Kaur (17), MI could make just 188/9 in their 20 overs, losing by 11 runs. Sneh Rana (3/26) was the star of the RCB bowlers, while Kim Garth and Perry also got two wickets. Rana won the 'Player of the Match' award. The stage is now set for an exciting eliminator match between MI and the Gujarat Giants, with both teams vying for a spot in the final.