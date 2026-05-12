RCB batters search solidity against KKR's in-form bowling unit

RCB are currently perched atop the points table with 14 points, but they will lose that spot to either Sunrisers Hyderabad or Gujarat Titans, who also have 14 points.

However, more than that temporary slip, the RCB management will be focussed on their batters, who would be expected to deliver the signature effort, which marked their campaign early this season.

The Bengaluru batting unit was a pale shadow of its fear-inducing self against Mumbai Indians while chasing a middling 167 here.

They needed a determined half-century from Krunal Pandya and a six in the fourth ball of the final over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to chase that down.