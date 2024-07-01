RCB appoints Dinesh Karthik as batting coach and mentor for IPL 2025 season

CHENNAI: Dinesh Karthik, who announced his retirement from all cricketing formats, has now been appointed as batting coach and mentor for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The franchise on Monday announced Dinesh's return to RCB but this time in a different capacity.

Although he had joined the team back in 2015, and later played for many other IPL teams, he became a household name for RCB in his second stint with them starting from the 2022 season where he donned the finisher role and accumulated 796 runs.

Taking to ‘X’, the franchise wrote, “Welcome our keeper in every sense, , back into RCB in an all new avatar. DK will be the of RCB Men’s team! You can take the man out of cricket but not cricket out of the man! Shower him with all the love, 12th Man Army!”

The veteran wicket-keeper was also part of the Indian squad that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and has played every single edition of the IPL until his retirement last month.