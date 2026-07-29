RCB 1st cricket team to cross USD 300 million brand value: Study

The bank's 2026 Brand Valuation Report said the IPL's value as a business grew 11.4 per cent year-on-year to USD 20.6 billion, marking a second successive year of double-digit growth.

The league's stand-alone brand value also rose by 10.3 per cent to USD 4.3 billion. Since 2023, the IPL has added more than USD 1.1 billion in brand value.

RCB retained the No. 1 spot among IPL franchises with a value of USD 312 million, a 16 per cent jump from USD 269 million in 2025, becoming the first cricket team to breach the USD 300 million milestone.