Raza's all-round show not enough as South Africa maintain unbeaten run in T20 WC

After opting to bat, Raza made a sublime 73 off 43 balls in an otherwise ordinary batting display as South Africa limited Zimbabwe to 153 for seven.

After removing the dangerous duo of Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock in his first two overs in the powerplay, Raza returned to dismiss a rampaging Dewald Brevis (42 off 18 balls) leaving the Proteas at 101 for five in the 11th over.

With another 53 runs needed and the odd ball keeping low, South Africa felt the pressure but Tristan Stubbs (21 not out off 24 balls) and George Linde (31 not out off 21 balls) were able to get the job done in 17.5 overs.

Losing their first three wickets inside the powerplay, Brevis and David Miller did what they are known for to take the wind of Zimbabwe's sails. A barrage of big hits and all of a sudden the momentum was back with South Africa.

There were few more hiccups in the run chase but Stubbs and Linde ensured South Africa carry their unbeaten run into the semifinal against New Zealand in Kolkata.