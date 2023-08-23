Rawat’s century gives Delhi upper hand

CHENNAI: Vaibhav Yadav picked up a ten wicket haul for 79 runs as CAB XI restricted Kerala for 125 runs on Day 2 of the ongoing Buchi Babu championship round two. Chhattisgarh registered 194 runs on the board against Indian Railways in group A, elsewhere in group B Madhya Pradesh restricted Baroda to 227 with Jyotsnil Singh scoring 72. Group C was a high scoring affair with Delhi scoring 386 runs with Anuj Rawat scoring 160 runs against Jammu and Kashmir with Abid Mushtaq picking up seven wickets.

BRIEF SCORES:

Group A: Chhattisgarh 194 in 57 overs vs Indian Railways 156/5 in 50 overs (Sagar Solanki 54, Sahab Yuvraj 60);

Group B: Baroda 227 in 83.1 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 72, Mahesh Pithiya 50) vs Madhya Pradesh 34/1 in 12 overs;

Group C: Delhi 386 in 103.5 overs (Anuj Rawat 160, Ayush Badoni 43, Jonty Sidhu 65, Hrithik Shokeen 56, Abid Mushtaq 7/124) vs Jammu and Kashmir 4/0 in one over;

Group D: CAB XI 109 in 51.4 overs (Yuvraj Keswani 47, Vaibhav Yadav 6/29) vs Kerala 125 in 40.1 overs; second Innings CAB XI 36/4 in 15 overs.