Ravindra Jadeja bids adieu to T20 Internationals after World Cup victory

BRIDGETOWN: Ravindra Jadeja, a seasoned all-rounder from India, has officially announced his retirement from T20 Internationals.

The announcement came just a day after India clinched the T20 World Cup, adding a second title to their history by defeating South Africa in the final match held in Barbados.

The 35-year-old sportsman declared his decision on Instagram, expressing heartfelt gratitude as he shared a picture of himself holding the trophy. 'Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career,' Jadeja wrote, also thanking fans for their unwavering support.

With 74 T20I matches under his belt, during which he scored 515 runs and took 54 wickets, Jadeja's departure marks the end of an era.

His retirement follows similar announcements by teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While he steps away from T20Is, Jadeja will continue competing in ODIs and Tests, promising to give his best for the nation.